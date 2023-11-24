What is Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan reveals real meaning behind Rajkumar Hirani film's title

Headlines

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

7 Super healthy foods

6 simple Indian sprout recipes for weight loss

Benefits of eating garlic on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

What is Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan reveals real meaning behind Rajkumar Hirani film's title

Shah Rukh Khan explained the meaning of Dunki in a recent AskSRK session. Here's the history of the term

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for their upcoming film Dunki. The social drama is set to release in December and its unique title has already generated quite an interest amongst fans. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an impromptu AMA (ask me anything) session with his fans on Twitter where he responded to one fan about the meaning of the word.

During the AMA session, one fan asked Shah Rukh, “Srk Sir movie ka naam Dunki rhkne kaa wajah bata skte hai? (can you tell us the reason behind keeping the movie’s title Dunki?)” The actor responded, “Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकि. Its pronounced like Funky...Hunky....or yeah Monkey!!!”

Dunki is an Indianised spelling of the donkey route, a term used to describe the routes taken by illegal immigrants while crossing borders in harsh terrains. The Michigan Policy Institute once stated in its research that migrants from India often use this illegal route to enter the country of their choice. One theory says that term comes from the Punjabi idiom for hopping from one place to another. The Hirani film is based on illegal immigration and hence the term is the film’s title.

With Dunki Drop 1 and its posters, the audience witnessed a sneak peek into the immensely heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani that he is about to bring with Dunki. This has piqued the excitement to witness more from this endearing tale and without much delay the makers dropped the first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. At a reported budget of Rs 85 crore, it is Shah Rukh’s lowest-budget film in six years. The film releases in theatres on December 21 ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

Keep your shoes protected and organised with best shoe bags on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE