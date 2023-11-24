What is Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan reveals real meaning behind Rajkumar Hirani film's title

Shah Rukh Khan explained the meaning of Dunki in a recent AskSRK session. Here's the history of the term

Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for their upcoming film Dunki. The social drama is set to release in December and its unique title has already generated quite an interest amongst fans. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an impromptu AMA (ask me anything) session with his fans on Twitter where he responded to one fan about the meaning of the word.

During the AMA session, one fan asked Shah Rukh, “Srk Sir movie ka naam Dunki rhkne kaa wajah bata skte hai? (can you tell us the reason behind keeping the movie’s title Dunki?)” The actor responded, “Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकि. Its pronounced like Funky...Hunky....or yeah Monkey!!!”

Dunki is an Indianised spelling of the donkey route, a term used to describe the routes taken by illegal immigrants while crossing borders in harsh terrains. The Michigan Policy Institute once stated in its research that migrants from India often use this illegal route to enter the country of their choice. One theory says that term comes from the Punjabi idiom for hopping from one place to another. The Hirani film is based on illegal immigration and hence the term is the film’s title.

With Dunki Drop 1 and its posters, the audience witnessed a sneak peek into the immensely heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani that he is about to bring with Dunki. This has piqued the excitement to witness more from this endearing tale and without much delay the makers dropped the first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. At a reported budget of Rs 85 crore, it is Shah Rukh’s lowest-budget film in six years. The film releases in theatres on December 21 ahead of the Christmas weekend.