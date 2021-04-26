'What have you done for society', asks brother Shamas as Nawazuddin Siddiqui condemns celebs posting vacation pics

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently, unabashedly criticized celebrities for posting their vacation pictures on social media. His comment came when the country is breaking down under the rising number of people losing lives every day because of COVID-19.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor expressed that most of the population in the country is struggling for food right now and the celebrities are blindly spending their money unnecessarily; it is equal to taunting the people who are suffering.

Disagreeing with his views, his brother Shamas took to Twitter, and said, "Why are you so angry bro @Nawazuddin_S everyone has the right to go anywhere. Everyone paid on their taxes and contributed to building the nation. And what about you? Can you tell me what have you done for society? Please ALTU MEIN AACHCHA BANNE KI KOSHISH KYON KARTE HO?"

When asked about his difference in opinion, Shamas said that Nawaz should go out and help at least 5 COVID patients rather than policing people. His variance on this was more apparent when he said that, "He is also sitting in his own village, (Budhana) right? Others might not have a similar place to go, so they would travel to wherever they please and feel safe," as told to Pinkvilla.

He believes he needed to call him out in public, as Nawaz appreciates the people who speak their minds. He added that in a free country and as per the rights, he can express his views in any manner suitable. Further, he informed he is helping those around him, not COVID patients specifically, and that he is associated with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).