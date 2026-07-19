'What happened to Salman Khan?': Superstar leaves fans worried as his latest video sparks health concerns - Watch

Salman Khan’s latest public appearance has triggered concern among fans, with viral videos from an event in Mumbai fuelling speculation about the actor’s health. Social media users were quick to react to his noticeably lean appearance, with many asking, "What happened to Salman Khan?".

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest public appearance has sparked a wave of concern on social media, with several viral videos prompting fans to speculate about his health. The actor attended an event at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai on July 17, where he inaugurated the authority’s state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room).

Clips from the event have since gone viral, with many users asking, “What happened to Salman Khan?” In the videos, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star appears noticeably lean and sports a rugged, clean-shaven look. Dressed in a light-coloured button-down shirt paired with blue jeans, the 60-year-old actor was seen interacting with people present at the event.

His appearance quickly became a talking point online. Reacting to the videos, one fan wrote on X, "That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg." Another asked, "What happened to Salman Khan?" A third posted, "Salman Khan has aged. He is 60. Time never stops for anyone. No matter how iconic someone is, time eventually catches up." A fourth commented, "What happened to Salman Khan? Bro is literally looking like an 80 year old man."

Expressing concern, another user questioned whether the superstar was dealing with any health issues, writing, "Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at Salman, the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to salman khan? Is he facing any illness?"

On the professional front, Salman is awaiting the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, was slated to release on April 17 but has been postponed multiple due to its sensitive geopolitcal subject.

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