In the video, Ahilya, who plays Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter asks him, "What do you know about marriage, Dad? Batao (tell me)." Abhishek Bachchan’s character, however, remains silent, leaving his daughter's question unanswered.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among Bollywood's most loved couples. They are currently battling unverified divorce rumours and garnering controversy amid tales of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. However, on the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is on cloud nine as his film I Want To Talk is all set to release next week. The makers of the film recently shared a 25-second promo that offers a glimpse into the emotional tangent that the film touches upon. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and social media star Ahilya Bamroo, the promo tends to explore their father-daughter relationship.

The makers of the Soojit Sircar directorial shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, "And sometimes, silence speaks louder than words. Living the little moments of #IWantToTalk. In cinemas 22nd November."

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan also thanked Soojit Sircar for allowing him to step out of his comfort zone. "What I’d like to thank Shoojit Da for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we’re all stuck in the rut of life. We’re doing what we’re doing, we’re enjoying it. Some of us have a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s married life have been making headlines for the past few months. No official statement has been released by them so far regarding the same.