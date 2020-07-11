'What could be greater, better for me?': Sutapa Sikdar recalls visiting Teesta with Irrfan during 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'

It's been more than two months since Irrfan Khan left us. However, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan relive memories they shared with him. They take to their social media pages and pen about the moments with the late actor. A while back, Sutapa took to her Facebook page and wrote about the time they visited North Bengal. They had made a trip to Teesta river and she called it as a saga.

Sutapa described the beautiful place as "It's one of those days #nostalgia #northbengal. I wish I lived near a river than the sea. The rains have taken a small back seat and yet the fragrance from the wet soil and breeze takes me back to north Bengal and those of you are not familiar with Bengal should know north Bengal is NOT west Bengal. North Bengal is magnificent with its Teesta. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga. North Bengal wherein the forests the fragrance is trapped in the moisture. where the road is from inside the forest sometimes you slow down your vehicle and wait in respect and fear as you let the elephants cross the road in their speed .. when the breeze wraps you with romantic love and warmth you know you are in a special place. The tea gardens the distant Kanchenjunga, mountains, rivers, waterfalls forest… no west Bengal is not north Bengal... summer holidays every year in my childhood was spent in this lovely land called very dryly north Bengal in the maps...The big boulders in my times in the river beds did not have etchings of Sonu loves Monu with a pierced heart. In my times you would sit next to the mighty river or any mountain river resting your body to the boulders and two palms of the lovers would be placed next to each other not necessarily even holding just the closeness would send the signal of pierced heart with the excitement inside you like the gurgling river flowing in front of you... the fragrance of some wildflower floating in the air… the times when you don’t have to impress the other with arguments, debates, articulated words just silence says a thousand words because the innocence is all about love."

She also shared a photo of Irrfan with his bike and wrote, "Our bike rides in Yezdi... rains and Mumbai 1997 Afer spending half of my life in Delhi, Mumbai returned one thing which Delhi could never give the aroma of moistness which rain gets yes it was like aroma for me since childhood I wanted to gulp it when in north Bengal and would want to keep chewing on it like a cow much after almost the year-round and maybe a lifelong... I can close my eyes and I get transported to north Bengal in rains and can savour the entire experience with all five senses... I had never visited Mumbai till 1995 so it was the biggest surprise I could get during rains drumstick trees the coconut trees the smell of the forest in Aarey ..and those long drives outside Mumbai towards pen..konkan.. very much like my north Bengal san the elephants and mountain rivers ..I always wanted to take my partner to north Bengal my ultimate idea of romance. So Mumbai 1997 kind of fulfilled my desire but yet it remained incomplete to prove what river Teesta is all about to my partner and many plans were cancelled to my heartbreak."

Sutapa fulfilled her dream with son Babil and shared the photo too. She concluded by post stating, "And finally, it happened!!! it was our production my partner our lead actor Irrfan our son Babil .. we travelled to the northeast for our film Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017 what could be greater and better for me!!! Well did he react the way I imagined? Yeh Kahani Phir Kabhi…"