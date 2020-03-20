What breakup? 'Home-bound' Alia Bhatt shares happy photo clicked by her 'all time favourite photographer' Ranbir Kapoor

Amidst other rumours of their breaking up, Alia Bhatt shared proof that all is well between her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She just posted a happy image of herself, which was clicked by beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The image clicked by Ranbir sees Alia looking into the distance as the sun sets. "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," shared Alia alongside the image.

Here's her post:

Alia Bhatt is under home-quarantine currently after the shooting of her movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was stalled recently. She was also seen in a video which was the initiative of Maharashtra CM. The video, produced by Rohit Shettty Picturez, also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

The actress appears with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra' and she was expected to shoot with Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan in the coming days. 'Brahmastra' marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration. Apart from Ayan Mukerji's film, Alia also stars in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' opposite Ram Charan. The movie also features Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.