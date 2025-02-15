Choreographer and director Ahmed Khan admitted that Akshay Kumar does use a teleprompter to say his dialogue, but also explained what justify his acting method.

Akshay Kumar has a massive fan following, but he also has a fair share of trolls as well. The actor has been targeted several times, and despite the online hate, the actor kept pushing himself. Recently, choreographer and director Ahmed Khan opened up about Akshay using a teleprompter for his lines and made a big reveal.

A few weeks back the Khiladi star was trolled as a 'Telepromoter actor' after a VFX artist and video creator shared a clip of Sarfira on Instagram, claiming that the actor is using a teleprompter to deliver his dialogue. Ahmed, who is working with Akki in Welcome To The Jungle admitted that the superstar does use a teleprompter. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ahmed said, "Many actors do this. Everyone has their own method. What Akshay does is also a talent."

Ahmed justified Akshay using a teleprompter rather than memorising his lines by saying that Akki does a lot of physical acting as well, and that's something not every actor can do. "He does so many things physically. While many actors can remember dialogues but do not give much from their side physically, Akshay tries to give a lot of things from his side to the film." Khan further added that famous punchlines like ‘Behen dar gayi’, ‘Chal-Chal Baap ko mat sikha’ are improvised by Akki. Khan revealed Akshay's thought process and added, "He says, ‘I am giving so much, I am not in school that I will memorize the dialogues.’ That is why he reads and speaks but as an actor, he also adds interesting things from his side in the film."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar made a good start in 2025 after a dull phase with Sky Force. The aerial actioner was released in cinemas on January 25 and performed well at the box office. His upcoming movies include Jolly LLB 3 and Ahmed's Welcome 3.