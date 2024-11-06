The video was well-received by Abhishek Bachchan's peers within the film industry. However, many social media users called out Simi Garewal and shared supporting messages for Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently embroiled in unverified speculations about their married life. The couple has chosen not to comment on any rumours, whether it's regarding Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur or the Bachchan family not wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan publically on her birthday. Amid this, Simi Garewal has now come under fire for sharing a post defending Abhishek Bachchan amid rumours of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai.

On Tuesday night, Simi Garewal posted a video to show her support for Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing a snippet from her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Simi Garewal said, "I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency."

In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan can be heard saying, "Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it. I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me."

The video was well-received by Abhishek Bachchan's peers within the film industry. However, many social media users called out Simi Garewal and shared supporting messages for Aishwarya Rai. While one comment read, "Very controversial time to put out this… Not fair yaa", another said, "You are trying to protect Abhishek, what about Aishwarya? Isn't she a nice woman? Bachchan family just ruined her. Just look a her, her whole face is filled with sadness and desperation."

After the incessant trolling, Simi Garewal pulled down the post. A screenshot of the now-deleted post has been shared on Reddit.

