Shah Rukh Khan's unseen pictures were shared by veteran actor Amar Talwar on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest stars of Bollywood, is not just popular in India but enjoys a global fan following. Known for his unmatched charm and stardom, any update about him quickly grabs attention. Recently, rare black-and-white photos of a young Shah Rukh from 1990 have gone viral on social media.

These unseen pictures were shared by veteran actor Amar Talwar on Instagram. Along with the photos, Amar reminisced about their early days in theatre, writing, “Going through my old pics, came across these I’d clicked of Shah Rukh Khan with my son, Tally, around 1990, before his departure for Bollywood.”

He further shared, “Shah Rukh and I had acted in a couple of TAG (Barry John’s Theatre Action Group) plays together — Rough Crossing and Who’s Life Is It Anyway. In another play, Lend Me A Tenor, Barry cast me in the role he originally wanted Shah Rukh to play. But by then, Shah Rukh had left for Mumbai and Bollywood… and the rest is history.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan reminded the world of his star power in 2024, roaring back to form with three massive hits, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, after a three-year break from the big screen. Speaking at WAVES 2025, SRK admitted that while he does feel disappointed when his films don’t perform well, he has never truly felt defeated.

During the conversation, moderator Karan Johar asked if Shah Rukh had ever considered stepping back from his career. In response, the actor shared a funny anecdote, saying, “Some years back, I was sitting at home, and Karan Johar came to my house with a script. I won't name the script, but it required me to be wearing a skirt throughout the film. That is truly the only time I have wanted to step back. I was like, aisa toh nahi hoga yaar."

He added, "It was one of those films in olden times when men wore skirts. But 'men' wore skirts. Not androgynous men like me!"

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about how deeply he takes the failure of his films, admitting that it still affects him even after decades in the industry. “Whenever I have failed, I have felt the failure twice as much because I feel I have let down many people. I feel the pang of disappointing so many people around the world,” he said.