What a charming and beautiful young lady: Dua Lipa meets Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Mumbai concert

Mumbai is currently experiencing a wave in the city. Renowned musicians Katy Perry and Dua Lipa were seen in town attending a music festival. While Katy Perry was making a buzz at Karan Johar's party with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others, Dua Lipa was now snapped with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ahead of her concert, Dua Lipa met Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar praised her and asked her to try and perform steps that he taught her, on the stage. Shah Rukh Khan also made reference to Dua Lipa's latest song 'New Rules' as he started complimenting her.

"Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage," tweeted SRK.

Dua Lipa had visited India previously too. She recently shared a photograph of her Jaipur visit from last year. There, Dua had learned how to wear a saree. Apart from Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, Ritviz, Amit Trivedi, and The Local Train would be seen performing at the concert.