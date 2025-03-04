Akshay Kumar's Simar Bhatia stole the spotlight, and netizens couldn’t stop praising the Mama-Bhanji duo.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar shared a newspaper clip featuring an article about the newcomers making their debut on the big screen.

Among them was his niece Simar Bhatia, who is all set to debut in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda in the lead role. Recently, Simar made her red carpet debut at an award function, where she was seen alongside Akshay.

Simar definitely stole the spotlight, and netizens couldn’t stop praising the Mama-Bhanji duo. One user commented, "What a pretty girl," while another wrote, "She looks like him... sharp and classy." Yet another netizen added, "She's got the prettiest smile and face among the younger lot. I hope she enters Bollywood."

Simar is the daughter of Akshay Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia. The actor shares a very close bond with his sister, making this debut an emotional moment for the entire family. It's a proud moment as Simar takes her first step into the entertainment world.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had given a shout-out to Simar on Instagram, expressing his pride and excitement for her upcoming debut. He shared a heartfelt post, celebrating her journey and wishing her all the best as she steps into the film industry.

He wrote, ""I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai’. Bless you my baby @simarbhatia18 , the sky is yours."

Simar certainly grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning red carpet appearance, and now all eyes are on her performance. In recent years, many newcomers, especially those from film families, have struggled to win over audiences.

It will be interesting to see if Simar can break that trend and earn praise from both critics and the audience for her acting skills. Only time will tell if she can truly make her mark in the industry.