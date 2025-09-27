West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...

Dilip Choudhary allegedly called Kapil Sharma's personal assistant on September 22 and 23 and demanded money, claiming that he had connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and gangsters like Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar.

A West Bengal resident has been arrested for allegedly threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, using the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar and demanding Rs 1 crore, police said in Mumbai on Saturday.

Dilip Choudhary allegedly called Sharma's personal assistant on September 22 and 23 and demanded money, claiming that he had connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and gangsters like Godara and Brar. He also sent threatening video messages to Sharma's assistant, a police official said.

A team of Mumbai crime branch tracked down Chaudhary's whereabouts and arrested him on Friday by travelling to West Bengal. He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till September 30, the official added. This is not the first time that Kapil has been threatened by someone from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On July 10 and August 7, two attacks happened at the comedian's cafe Kap's Cafe in Canada within a month. In the shocking incidents, multiple gunshots were fired at his restaurant. After the second incident, an audio recording from gangster Harry Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, went viral on the internet in which he warned that anyone working with Salman Khan will die.

"The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the first episode of his Netflix show", Harry reportedly said in the audio clip. The Sultan star was the guest in the first episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, that premiered on Netflix on June 21 this year.

In the final episode that began streaming on Netflix from September 30, Akshay Kumar even joked about the firing incident at Kapil's Canada cafe. He said, "Teen season Netflix pe kar chuka hai yeh Kapil. Us se pehle Sony pe tha, us se pehle Colors pe. Abhi do filmein kar raha hai. Isne apna restaurant khol liya aur itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan bhi chal gayi."

