‘Well played team’: Anushka Sharma heaps praises on Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has presented the unbelievable Indian victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup very well in his latest film ‘83’. Netizens are more than happy to witness the on-screen victory. Now, Anushka Sharma has penned a heartfelt note for the team ‘83’.

Anushka Sharma on December 25 took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film ‘83’ that featured Ranveer Singh and other co-stars. Along with the poster, the actress wrote, “magical moment in India's sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm, @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @ranveersingh, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part, Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83'.”

Anushka also wished her fans 'Merry Christmas'.

Recently, a special screening of ‘83’ was organised for Bollywood stars. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi appeared for the screening. Not only they watched, but they praised Ranveer Singh and other actors for their performance in the film.

Alia mentioned, “Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film!”