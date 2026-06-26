Welcome to the Jungle Twitter review: Fans declare it 'blockbuster', not Akshay, Suniel, Paresh, but netizen call Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar 'scene-stealers'

Welcome to the Jungle is 2026's funniest film, and fans are going gaga over the ensamble comedy actioner.

Welcome to the Jungle Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-led ensemble madcap caper, Welcome to the Jungle, has finally been released, and the fans are going gaga over the film. The third instalment in the Welcome franchise has over 30 actors, backed by a silly-but-comical plot, with funny one-liners that made the film an enjoyable laugh riot. Due to the high demand, the paid previews of the film were kept on Thursday night. Right after the first show, netizens have been sharing their thoughts about the film on social media, calling it the funniest film of the year. Many users have shared scenes from the film, and you can hear the reactions.

Netizens call Welcome 3 'ultimate blockbuster'

A netizen called it a laughter ride from start to finish, and wrote, "In this scene, Akshay's 'flop actor' character is absolutely hilarious. The way he reacts, delivers his dialogues, and plays along with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav creates laugh-out-loud moments. Paresh Rawal once again proves why his comic timing is unmatched, while Rajpal Yadav steals scenes with his expressions. Together, this trio reminds us why they are among Bollywood's greatest comedy performers. If the entire film maintains this energy, Welcome To The Jungle is going to leave audiences laughing from start to finish!"

#RaveenaTondon got the meatiest role and she acted really well throughout the film. #FaridaJalal ji was extremely hilarious and made me laugh a lot. #SunielShetty and #ArshadWarsi did well and tried their best to fill the shoes of uday and majnu but failed miserably. — sanil (@ohbaazigar) June 25, 2026

Another netizen wrote, "Public review of #WelcomeToTheJungle: Har minute entertainment... Full Paisa Vasool." One of the netizens wrote, "#WelcomeToTheJungle is a thoroughly entertaining comic caper that delivers laughs through hilarious one-liners, witty situational comedy, and non-stop madness."

Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar are the scene-stealers

Imagine a film starring comic legends like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, and the biggest highlight is Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar. The veteran actors have made the audience ROFL and surprised them at the same time. "Raveena Tondon got the meatiest role, and she acted really well throughout the film. Farida Jalal was extremely hilarious and made me laugh a lot. #SunielShetty and #ArshadWarsi did well and tried their best to fill the shoes of Uday and Majnu, but failed miserably." Another netizen wrote, " Farida Jalal has made us laugh so much with her comedy, her life's THE BEST ROLE. Kiran Kumar surprises big time. Can't believe he's the same guy from Tezaab. Film is MAD MAD Laugh riot, Go watch with your Whole Family, you will enjoy it."