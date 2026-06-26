Welcome To The Jungle Review: Akshay Kumar Leads The Madness In A Bigger, Wilder And Funnier Welcome Adventure

Director - Ahmed Khan

Cast- Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal

Duration – 2h44m

Rating - 4

Welcome To The Jungle is a funny movie that will make you laugh out loud. There was a time when Bollywood used to make funny movies that were just meant to make people laugh. They did not try to teach us anything or give us any messages. They were just plain funny. Welcome To The Jungle is like those movies. It is a movie that will make you laugh.

The director, Ahmed Khan made a movie that's like the old Welcome movies. The jokes are bigger the cast is bigger and its whole lot fun! The movie knows what it is. It does not try to be anything else.

The story is really silly but in a good way. A rich man wants to make a movie so he can lose money. He gets a bunch of people together to make the movie. There is Yeda Anna, played by Suniel Shetty and Romeo played by Arshad Warsi. They are both really funny. The movie starts to get made. Then the rich mans money gets taken away. So they have to make the movie in a village with real people. The actors do not know what is going on so they just keep acting like they're in a movie. It is really funny.

Akshay Kumar is really good in this movie. He is funny. He knows how to make the jokes work. He is not trying to be the center of attention all the time. He lets the other actors be funny too. Suniel Shetty is also really good. He is funny and crazy. Arshad Warsi is funny too. Lara Dutta is good as the army trainer who has to teach the actors how to be soldiers.

The other actors in the movie are really good too. Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav are all funny.. The best parts are with Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar. They are so funny together. Farida Jalal talks in a made-up language that's really funny. Kiran Kumar talks in a way but it is still funny. They make the theater laugh.

If you like Bollywood movies you will like this one. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon are all in it together again. It is like the days. The movie does not try to be too fancy. It just wants to make you laugh.

The director, Ahmed Khan did a job of making sure everyone in the movie gets to be funny. There are a lot of people in the movie. It does not feel too crowded. The jokes are always changing,. It stays funny. The movie also has some adventure in it which makes it more exciting.

The movie looks really good too. It is colorful and fun. The songs are good. They do not interrupt the movie. The music, in the background is good too. It makes the movie more fun.

This movie is just meant to be fun. It is not trying to win any awards or make you think about anything. It just wants to make you laugh.. It does. If you want to see a movie with your family this is a good choice. Sometimes that is all a movie needs to be.

The movie has a cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

The movie is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios. It is made by Base Industries Group. If you want to see a movie you should see Welcome To The Jungle.