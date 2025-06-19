Welcome To The Jungle director explained that the team had planned to shoot in Kashmir this month, but the tragic Pahalgam attack led to the cancellation of the schedule.

Welcome To The Jungle has been in the news lately, but not for the right reasons. Rumours had suggested that the film’s shoot was put on hold due to financial troubles. However, director Ahmed Khan has clarified the real reason behind the delay.

Shoot postponed due to tragic Pahalgam incident, not financial trouble

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he explained that the team had planned to shoot in Kashmir this month, but the tragic Pahalgam attack led to the cancellation of the schedule. The director said, "We’ve already shot two lengthy schedules. We were supposed to shoot in Kashmir in June for a third, long schedule. That would have brought us close to completing the film. But then the Pahalgam tragedy happened. The Kashmir schedule had to be cancelled."

Ahmed Khan says Kashmir schedule cancelled; new locations like Kullu under consideration

Ahmed Khan further shared that, following the cancellation of their Kashmir schedule, the team is now considering shifting the shoot to Kullu or another location in Himachal Pradesh. The final decision will depend on logistics and safety arrangements.

He added, "But going back to Kashmir is not feasible. We have to plan the schedule from scratch in another location. Coordinating the dates of thirty-six actors again is no small task. We’re working on it."

Addressing the rumours about the film facing financial problems, Ahmed Khan said, “I have no idea about that. All financial matters are handled by the producer, Firoz Nadiadwala.” He made it clear that he is only involved with the creative side of the project.

Release date

Welcome To The Jungle is reportedly set for a release during the Christmas weekend in December this year. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date from the makers yet.

Cast:

Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the biggest multi-starrer films set to hit the big screen. The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.