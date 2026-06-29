Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 3: Paisa hi paisa for Akshay Kumar, scores third biggest weekend post-pandemic, races to Rs 100 crore

Akshay Kumar and his troupe are laughing all the way to the box office. Welcome to the Jungle scored a relatively good weekend, and now it's racing to Rs 100 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection: It's monsoon season, and even money is raining at the box office. Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) has scored exceptionally well over the weekend. Surpassing the trade expectations and silencing the naysayers. Despite mixed to negative reviews, Welcome 3 took a decent opening on Friday, and showed a great jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Welcome 3 is racing to the Rs 100 crore club?

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Welcome 3 showed a 23.8% growth from Saturday, and earned Rs 24.75 net from 10,867 shows, taking the first weekend collection to 76.50 crore gross and Rs 63.75 crore net. In the domestic box office, the movie has already crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone. When it comes to overseas collection, on Sunday, it earned Rs 6 crore, taking the 3-day total to Rs 16.70 crore. The worldwide gross is at Rs 93.20 crore. The movie is now racing to Rs 100 crore worldwide, and it is expected to hit the mark in the next 3-4 days.

Also read: Exclusive: Kiran Kumar on reaction to Welcome to the Jungle, admits Tezaab’s Lotiya Pathan image kept him away from comedies: 'Kuch characters zindagi mein...'

Sunday's occupancy and weekend breakdown

When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, the average occupancy was 45.71%. The morning shows had 18.23% strength, followed by 52.69% in the afternoon, 65.15% in the evening shows, and 46.77% in the night shows. Dissecting the weekend collections, on Friday, Welcome 3 opened with Rs 3.75 crore paid previews on Thursday. Followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, Rs 20 crore on Saturday, and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

Welcome 3 is Akki's third biggest weekend post-COVID?

Welcome 3's opening weekend collection outperformed Akshay Kumar's last release, Bhooth Bangla. With Rs 87.50 crore, Housefull 5 continues to remain at the top during the same period. Sooryavanshi, which released during the pandemic amid just 50% occupancy, is the second biggest weekend grosser of Kumar with Rs 77.10 crore.

Welcome 3 will have only one week of domination?

Welcome 3 was released in cinemas on June 26. Next Friday, July 3, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha will hit the screens. The movie is among the anticipated releases, and Welcome 3 might get a jolt in the business. A week later, on July 10, Dhamaal 4 will arrive in cinemas, and it will further affect the business of Welcome 3. However, if the word of mouth for these two upcoming releases ain't favorable, then Welcome 3 will continue to dominate the screens.