'Wednesday... whatever!': Kareena Kapoor Khan's midweek feels is extremely relatable

As there's nowhere to go, Bollywood celebrities are sharing throwback moments from their childhood days, vacations are more. Amongst them is Kareena Kapoor Khan! The actor, who joined Instagram in March this year has been sharing posts almost every day. She shares photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, parents and also best friends. Her captions are on point and many love her for being sassy and being herself on the photo-sharing app.

A while back, Kareena took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo from the sets of Angrezi Medium. In the photo, the actor from her entry scene dons a sexy look wearing a black printed layered neckline with a broad belt tied around the waist. She completed her look by donning smokey eyes and sleek straight hair.

Bebo captioned the photo stating, "Wednesday... whatever! #Guts"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Saif during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror had spoken about how he wants Kareena to give him yoga lessons. He had said, "I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout."

While Kareena had spoken about how a day goes home with Saif and Taimur. She said, "I think both of us, we are very social, but we don't like to go to film parties. He doesn't want to go and watch any trial shows because he is like I can't lie, so obviously, he won't go. Not too many friends in the film-film circle, even though it's quite strange because both of us are inherently film-film."