Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Atul Kulkarni flew to Srinagar, visited the Kashmir valley, posed with the locals who 'condemned the attack', and gave out a message to terrorists: 'We will come, Kashmir is ours'.

Actor Atul Kulkarni expressed his deep sadness over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, revealing that he was moved by the news of "90 per cent of tourist bookings" being cancelled and decided to visit Kashmir in person to send a message of support instead of just discussing the incident from Mumbai.

"What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. The entire country is deeply saddened. When I read about it, I was thinking that every time something like this happens, what do we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action?" Kulkarni told ANI.

"That's when I remembered reading that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled. So I felt--what message are they trying to send by doing this? They're basically saying, 'Don't come to Kashmir.' And the response we should give is, 'We will come. Kashmir is ours.' But I couldn't give that message while sitting in Mumbai. It was important that I come here myself," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bandish Bandits actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar. He posted pictures of empty flight seats and his boarding pass. Atul also shared a sweet note given to him by the flight crew. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein."

Atul also posted a photo from Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, showing how empty the area looked. Usually bustling with visitors, the place now had very few people. Atul Kulkarni further posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring a Hindi poem, along with strong hashtags that included #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror. On the work front, Atul was last seen in City of Dreams Season 3.

