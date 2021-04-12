'We were dealing with corona and Kareena', quips Aamir Khan on co-star's pregnancy during 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was all set for a Christmas 2020 release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed by a year and is likely to hit the screens this year. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Aamir and Kareena shot for the film during the pandemic even after she became pregnant.

During a recent video interview, Aamir quipped that when the world was dealing with coronavirus, the Laal Singh Chaddha was dealing with the pandemic as well as Kareena. The superstar is heard saying, "Forrest Gump, I don't know if you remember it begins with a feather and it comes floating down in the sky and then it goes over people's shoulders it drives over a car. The wind kind of pushes it here and there. Advait (Chandan) who's the director of the film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film we've actually made our lives become like a feather. Different wings are pushing us in different directions and we're just kind of flowing with it."

Aamir further said, "We're going to just figure out where we land up by the end of it because while the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who is the heroine of the film. She became pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

The actor-producer concluded by stating, "So we'll see where it lands but so far things are going well and now, for now, things seem to be in control. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we should see the film."