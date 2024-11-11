Rohit Shetty said that Arjun Kapoor has given his 10000 per cent to his character Danger Lanka in Singham Again.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the Bollywood actors who has been constantly on the radar of trolls. The actor recently featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as antagonist Danger Lanka and garnered praises for his acting. He even shared a gratitude note thanking Shetty for casting him while noting his growth from being a ‘boy’ to a ‘man’ in his career. However, a section of netizens remained adamant on their views about Kapoor’s acting despite positive responses from fans and critics alike.

Amid this, Shetty broke the silence on the backlash over Kapoor’s casting in Singham Again. He restrained from hitting back at the trolls attacking Arjun and instead gave a neutral viewpoint. “I don’t blame those people. The audience is never wrong. They’ve their own point of view but these are the same people who changed their mind after watching the film. And I’m very happy for them. If they didn’t like Arjun or Danger Lanka’s character who’s the main evil force in the film amid such a big star cast, it would mean that we went totally wrong. Arjun has worked very hard on it. He has given his 10000% to his character," he told News 18 in an interview.

Earlier, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts applauding his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again. "Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger,” he captioned it while celebrating the positive reactions. Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Singham Again has been making moolah at the box office ever since it hit the theatres on Diwali (November 1, 2024). The film has crossed Rs 200 crore in the domestic market so far. Besides Kapoor, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in the pivotal roles.