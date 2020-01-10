'We should wait for proper facts to emerge': Ajay Devgn tweets on JNU Violence

Many celebrities expressed their solidarity after violence broke out inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Soon after the incident, many people across the country came out for silent protests. Moreover, celebs namely Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sensharma and many others were clicked during the protests held in Mumbai. Many bashed these celebs for protests while there were several who came out in their support.

Among all these protests, a Twitter war broke out when Deepika Padukone, during the promotions of Chhapaak in Delhi, went to JNU just before heading back to Mumbai. She visited the university and stood there in silence. This did not go well with many and started calling out the actor for her presence. Many issued that Chhapaak should be boycotted and people should go watch Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior instead as it's releasing on the same day.

A while back, Ajay took to his Twitter page and posted about his take on JNU Violence. The actor tweeted, "I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone - let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence".

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, at an event when Ajay was asked about this Twitter war between Chhapaak and Tanhaji, he told, "A war is happening?! Who is doing it? I feel there is no such war is taking place. People express themselves on social media and we don’t take it seriously. I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office."