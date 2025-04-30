While promoting his upcoming film Raid 2, Riteish Deshmukh opens up about his thoughts on Pakistani actors not allow to work in Indian cinema after the grusome Pahalgam terror attack.

During the conversation, Riteish shares his views on whether actors from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, should work in India or not. Ask him if he also relates to the sentiments of the majority, and he instantly says, "Yeh ke bahut hi sensitive matter hai. Yeh jo ghatna hui hai, jo terror attack hua hai, the entire country is in pain. I'm sure the government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of this crime." The Masti actor admits it's time for a strict action to be taken, "Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh bahut zaroori hai ki we take a strong stand against it. In the past, our government has shown metal against such crime."

The Ek Villain actor further asserts that such major decisions do take their own course, and we can't expect them to be implemented overnight. "Jab aisa kuch hota hai toh aap aise hi khade ho ke decision nahi le sakte ho. There are a lot of things that need to be thought through and discussed. I'm sure saare permutations combination dekh kar, they will take a decision."

At last, Riteish adds that he respects the decision that will be taken by the government, and if it means to prohibit Pakistani actors, he has no objection as an Indian. He asserts, "I think as a country, whatever our honourable government decides, as a law-abiding citizen, we will stand by it, irrespective of which field we're from. Be it the film business, trade business or whatever, the decision should come from higher authorities. They know more than we know."

For the unversed, in Raid 2, Riteish plays the antogonist, political leader Dadabhai. The movie is the direct sequel to Raid, and it will be released in cinemas on May 1, 2025.