'We're not sure what it is either': Siblings Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif put on their chef's hat and cook up something

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle Kaif are living together during the lockdown and having the best time ever. From cleaning the house, washing utensils to doing other activities, they are living it up the self-quarantining to the fullest. Katrina and Isabelle know to set sibling goals and how! Today, too they put on their chef's hats and shared a glimpse of their cooking skills. Well, the video was shared by Katrina on her Instagram page.

In the video, both are seen preparing something which either looks like dosa, pancake or an omelette. Even they couldn't figure out what have they prepared and left it on the followers to guess. Isabelle is self in splits while Katrina shoots the selfie video. The Bharat actor posted the video with a caption stating, "We’re not sure what it is either .... we'll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday".

Check out the video and the cute photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isabelle is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the film Time To Dance. Talking about her debut, the debutante told Filmfare, "It's a great time to be entering the (Hindi film) industry. I'm really excited about the way Hindi cinema has evolved. Bollywood is going through a great time."

On the other hand, Katrina's latest film Sooryavanshi is yet to hit the screens as it got postponed due to the ongoing lockdown. The film directed by Rohit Shetty stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role.