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'We're listening': Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reacts to negative criticism, promises fans of 'working diligently' to deliver best

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has reacted to the feedback the teaser received, and even addressed the negative criticism Ranbir Kapoor's Rama glimpse received.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'We're listening': Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reacts to negative criticism, promises fans of 'working diligently' to deliver best
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Namit Malhotra
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Producer Namit Malhotra has responded to the criticism over his upcoming production 'Ramayana'. On Tuesday, the producer took to his social media and shared a note, assuring the audience that the team is working to fix the issues in the VFX.

He wrote, "Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and the feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care".

He further mentioned that thousands of people work on the film, keeping in mind the reverence it holds. "The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energised to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds", he added.

Also read: Exclusive: Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Laxmana says Ranbir Kapoor 'lacks innocence' to play Lord Rama: 'Difficult to see him as Rama after Animal'

Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey, invited backlash on social media over poor VFX in certain sequences in the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Namit's Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG is looking after the VFX of the film. Netizens reacted strongly to the video asset, many people on social media joked about how Namit Malhotra used AI tools for the VFX, and is showing inflated figures in his budget.

'Ramayana' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The music is being composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking a cross-industry collaboration. The film is set to release later this year.

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