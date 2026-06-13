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'We're Joking about rapes now?': Uorfi Javed slams comedian Madhur Virli over viral rape joke

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'We're Joking about rapes now?': Uorfi Javed slams comedian Madhur Virli over viral rape joke

Uorfi Javed criticised comedian Madhur Virli over a viral stand-up clip about rape, saying such jokes lack sensitivity and should not be normalised.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 02:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'We're Joking about rapes now?': Uorfi Javed slams comedian Madhur Virli over viral rape joke
Image credit: Instagram
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Reality show star and social media personality Uorfi Javed has reacted strongly to a viral stand-up comedy clip featuring comedian Madhur Virli. The video, which has resurfaced online, shows Madhur making a joke about rape, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

The controversy comes at a time when comedian Pranit More is already facing backlash over a separate viral incident.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjali Priya (@theanjiitalk)

Uorfi Calls Out The Comedian

After watching the clip, Uorfi expressed her anger on Instagram Stories and questioned why such jokes are still being made in the name of comedy. "We're joking about rapes now? Ok, male comedians, please, please, hire some females in your team, so that you get some sensibility, you idiots."

She also appeared to criticise the larger stand-up comedy culture, suggesting that more sensitivity is needed when dealing with serious subjects.

What Was Said In The Viral Clip?

In the resurfaced video, Madhur is heard making a joke about rape and murder cases. The clip, which includes audience laughter in the background, quickly spread across social media platforms and drew criticism from many users who found the remarks offensive and insensitive.

The video has since sparked a debate online about the limits of comedy and whether certain topics should be treated differently.

Instagram Account Deleted

As the backlash grew, Madhur Virli's Instagram account became unavailable. While many users claimed he deactivated it following the controversy, there has been no official statement from the comedian regarding the matter.

The incident has added to the ongoing conversation around accountability in stand-up comedy, with social media users divided over where the line between humour and insensitivity should be drawn.

Social Media Reacts

The viral clip has generated strong reactions online. While many users condemned the joke and supported Uorfi's criticism, others argued about freedom of expression in comedy. The debate continues to gain traction across social media platforms as discussions around comedy, responsibility and public accountability intensify.

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