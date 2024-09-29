Twitter
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter', has no releases in 3 years, says Bollywood is a 'fish market', now works as...

Ratan Tata's BIG move as Tata Sons set to buy 13% in...

Meet cricketer, who once played for Pakistan, lost all his wealth, made ends meet by driving taxi, now works as...

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to poor drainage at Green Park stadium

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka's 2-0 sweep against New Zealand

Bollywood

Bollywood

'We probably might end...': Kabir Khan hints at re-releasing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 05:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'We probably might end...': Kabir Khan hints at re-releasing Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image credit: Instagram
Director Kabir Khan, best known for his hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring superstar Salman Khan expressed his desire to see the movie return to theatres.

While speaking to ANI during a group media interaction, Kabir shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary. Kabir said, "If we get, you know, if the audience sort of reaches out to us and says, you know, re-release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it's only 10 years next year, we probably might end up doing that."

When asked about his favourite memory with Salman Khan, Kabir said, "Do you know, I've done three films with Salman, so to pick out one moment with him is extremely difficult. There have been just so many moments. Such a lovely journey with Salman that I've had, starting from the Tiger series to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. So it's really impossible for me to pick out one moment."

The film, which tells the story of a man's journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family, has touched the hearts of many. The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
