'We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed!', Sameera Reddy shares a cute photo with her daughter

On Friday, Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde welcomed a baby girl. They already have a son named Hans and now their family has been completed with the presence of a daughter. Sameera announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram with a photo of holding her tiny hand and wrote, "Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed".

Now, Sameera has shared a glimpse of her daughter on her Instagram page. In the photo, the actor is seen holding her baby in her arms and giving a cute expression. She posted the photo with a heartfelt caption stating, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain"

Earlier, while talking to Spotboye, Sameera spoke about her baby delivery saying, "So, I was on an ad shoot on Thursday, and in fact, my doctor had just checked me on Wednesday. I am at Women's Hospital in the able hands of Dr Gayatri Rao. She had said that we could go ahead with a C-section as it was required in my case and I should tell her when I would like to get it done. I said, 'Let's do it on Friday. As such, yesterday was Ekadashi- a very big, holy day."