'We never felt like we needed to do that': Virat Kohli opens up on not formally proposing Anushka Sharma for marriage

It's been more than two years since Virat Kohli and Anushka had their fairytale wedding. The couple had a courtship of about four years before entering marital bliss in December 2017. On Sunday evening, Virat interacted with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri via an Instagram live session where he spoke a lot about Anushka and his love story. He also shared about starring in his biopic only if Anushka is a part of it.

When asked about his love story and proposing Anushka, Virat told Sunil, Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you live life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant). Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on."

Virat also shared, "I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self-centred. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing."

Kohli went on to say, "When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self-centred before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for him."