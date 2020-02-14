We hold no grudges against Wendell Rodricks: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra

On Wednesday, ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59. It came as a shocker to many and several celebrities took to their social media pages to express sadness and pay condolences to the late designer. Before he passed away, Wendell became a part of a controversy when he criticised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her Grammy outfit she donned. He had written on his Instagram page, "The neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba."

Soon after that, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra had slammed Wendell. She tweeted, "Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will he cover his face with hijab when he wrinkles up????"

Now, during an interaction with Spotboye, Madhu stated that Priyanka and she held no grudges against Wendell. She said, "We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn't believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable."

Madhu further said, "We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn't keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion."

When asked if PeeCee was affected by Wendell's comment, Madhu replied, "No, my daughter only got stronger after it."

Apart from Madhu, even actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had slammed Wendell for his comments on Priyanka and her attire.