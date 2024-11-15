Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also shared that Naagin starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, will be a brand-new film without connection with the previous films.

Back in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor shared her excitement in playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent in producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s upcoming triology, Naagin. Since then rumours has been doing rounds suggesting the trilogy has been shelved due to its ‘high budget’. In the latest development, Dwivedi has confirmed that the trilogy is indeed on track and its filming begin in 2025.

Visha Furia, who is known for his Marathi film Lapachhapi, is set to direct Naagin, evoking nostalgia as the movies on this Indian folklore has earlier ruled the industry with veterans Rekha, Sridevi and Reena Roy playing the iconic character. Sharing an update on the trilogy, Dwivedi said that the Naagin is still in the works and it took them three years to script it. "We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it's finally ready,” He told India Today.

Further, Dwivedi shared that Naagin will be a brand new film having no connection with the previous films. “The reason for me making this film is that Indian folklore is actually very rich in ideas. We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake. Give us a chance, and we’ll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film,” he added.

Dwivedi opened up about casting Shraddha as the protagonist saying that her versatility and screen presence make her an ideal choice for the role. Meanwhile, the upcoming trilogy will be reportedly be a love story, an Indian folklore combined with CGI to entertain audience. Earlier, Shraddha tweeted, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.” o

Naagin will be produced under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The makers are yet to divulge the details on the rest of the cast of the film. The film is expected to be released in 2026. Meanwhile, Shraddha last played a woman with supernatural powers in Stree 2 and Stree.