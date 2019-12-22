'We get mad when we are together!': Varun Dhawan all praises for 'Coolie No 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been extensively shooting for their forthcoming film Coolie No 1. They kickstarted the shoot earlier this year in Bangkok and then continued it in Mumbai. Nowadays they have been travelling to and fro from Karjat to Mumbai for the shooting of the film. Sara has been sharing videos of Varun during their car travel too. Recently, Varun and Sara attended Kids' Choice Awards 2019, where former was all praises for her.

VD stated, "Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!" He also said, "Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat. So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7 am -shift."

Meanwhile, Varun had only one release this year which was Abhishek Varman's Kalank co-starring Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. The film was a box office debacle, talking about the same, Dhawan said, "I think ups and downs are a part of life and we learn from it. It was my first failure as an actor."

He spoke about his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D saying, "Now, I have put all my positive energies into Street Dancer 3D. It's my second film with Remo (D'Souza) sir and Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2."