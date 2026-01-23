FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub

'We didn't make it': Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations, makes first statement on huge loss

Odisha takes strong measures, imposes statewide ban on gutkha, pan masala; check full list of all tobacco products banned

Amazon Layoffs 2026: How many employees are affected? Key reasons behind job cuts explained

Border 2 faces first major setback, morning shows of Sunny Deol's epic war drama cancelled due to this reason

Why did US immigration officers detain 5-year-old boy in Minnesota? Was he used as 'bait' to apprehend father?

Bomb threat to schools in Noida, Ahmedabad; classes suspended, Bomb disposal team deployed

Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

India rejects Donald Trump’s invitation? PM Modi remains absent as US President inaugurates Board of Peace; Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir attend

IMD Weather Update: Rain hits Delhi-NCR, temperatures fall, winter chill to intensify; AQI remains ‘very poor’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub

Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub

'We didn't make it': Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations, makes first statement on huge loss

Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations

Odisha takes strong measures, imposes statewide ban on gutkha, pan masala; check full list of all tobacco products banned

Odisha takes strong measures, imposes statewide ban on, gutka, pan masala

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'We didn't make it': Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations, makes first statement on huge loss

Vishal Jethwa has reacted to Homebound losing the nomination race for the 98th Oscar Awards, and admitted, "Where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound travel this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'We didn't make it': Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations, makes first statement on huge loss
Vishal Jethwa in Homebound
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Homebound failed to make it to the Oscars, actor Vishal Jethwa said that the film's journey remains extraordinary for him and added that being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries was itself a deeply humbling experience, especially given his modest beginnings.

Vishal told IANS: "While we didn't make it to the final nominations, being shortlisted among the final 15 films from 86 entries itself has been deeply humbling for me. I come from a very modest, local space, where dreams often feel distant, so to see Homebound travel this far and represent India on a global platform already feels extraordinary."

The actor said that this journey has strengthened his belief in honest storytelling and in cinema that comes from the heart. "Every step of this process has been a reminder of how far belief, perseverance, and sincerity can take you. I'm deeply grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision, to Karan Johar for believing in this film, and to my co-actors Ishaan and Janhvi for being such inspiring collaborators."

Also read: Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Vishal said that he carries this experience with "pride and gratitude, and looks forward to what lies ahead." The five films that made it to the final Oscar shortlist are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, also features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The last Indian film to receive a nomination in this category was Aamir Khan's Lagaan in 2001. Last year, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India's official entry but still earned international recognition. It explores the experiences of two childhood friends portrayed by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa after they attempt to pass the national police exam.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub
Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub
'We didn't make it': Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations, makes first statement on huge loss
Vishal Jethwa breaks silence on Homebound losing Oscars nominations
Odisha takes strong measures, imposes statewide ban on gutkha, pan masala; check full list of all tobacco products banned
Odisha takes strong measures, imposes statewide ban on, gutka, pan masala
Amazon Layoffs 2026: How many employees are affected? Key reasons behind job cuts explained
Amazon Layoffs 2026: How many employees are affected? Key reasons
Border 2 faces first major setback, morning shows of Sunny Deol's epic war drama cancelled due to this reason
Border 2 faces first major setback, morning shows cancelled due to this reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement