'We decided staying together in same home would be soulful decision for our sons': Sussanne on living with Hrithik

When the lockdown was announced, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram page and revealed that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. He had shared a photo with a prolonged note which read as 'This is Sussanne, who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

Now Sussanne wrote a blog on Vogue India wherein she shared about living in lockdown with Hrithik and their kids. Khan stated, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

She also shared, "So here we are, in lockdown for more than 45 days, living through an unusual time that we have never experienced before in our lifetimes. On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of ‘quarantivities’ (activities to do as a family in quarantine). The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through."

Sussanne also wrote about one activity Hrithik decided that the whole family should do together. She further wrote, "What I enjoy the most is the one hour reading time we’ve set aside for ourselves. It was Hrithik’s idea that we should do this, sit together silently in the same room and read our books, at least five times a week. It’s wholesome bonding time with the boys that enriches our hearts along with our brains."