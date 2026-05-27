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‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence on action against Ranveer Singh

FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit clarified that the body has not banned Ranveer Singh, but has only issued a non-cooperation directive over the Don 3 dispute.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2026, 06:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence on action against Ranveer Singh
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After reports claimed that Ranveer Singh had been banned by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, the film body has now clarified its stance.

Speaking to ETimes, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit stated that the federation does not have the authority to ban any actor and that only a “non-cooperation directive” has been issued against Ranveer.

Explaining the situation, Pandit said, “See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not.”

He further added that the directive would remain in place until the matter is resolved. “So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that as far as wherever he is there, you will not work till the time this issue is sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start,” Pandit told ETimes.

Talking about the financial risks involved when actors leave projects midway, the filmmaker expressed concern over the impact on producers. He said, “This will be a big loss, and then ultimately, everybody is not Excel Entertainment that they can afford to lose crores. They will commit suicide.”

Pandit also shared that FWICE is still hoping both parties will eventually resolve the issue through discussions. “So we tried to bring in a little bit of this thing that at least we can sit together and sort this out, and hopefully it will. I'm sure... we are still hopeful that it will happen. But the point is, for that, we have to meet,” he added while speaking to ETimes.

During Monday’s press conference, Pandit revealed that the controversy escalated after Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani approached FWICE with a complaint against Ranveer over the Don 3 issue. According to him, the federation invited the actor three times to personally present his side, but he allegedly did not respond.

Pandit further claimed that after FWICE announced its press conference, the federation received an email from Ranveer stating that the matter did not fall under their jurisdiction.

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