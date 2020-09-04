'We believe in taking action': Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark

In a recent development, a day after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the state's police force, the Shiv Sena leader in an interview to Zee News, has clarified his stand on the accusations made by the Panga actor.

Raut told Zee News, "We don't give threats to anyone, we believe in taking action. Those who are making comparisons with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), don't know anything about Pok. We will not tolerate anything demeaning about Mumbai and Maharashtra." Raut further added, "Mumbai police has risked its own life and saved the citizens at the time of 26/11 terror attacks. Even in 1992 blasts also they protected the city and people living in it. Several Mumbai police officers have lost their lives and made sacrifices during the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak."

Earlier, in the same tweet where Kangana had accused the Shiv Sena leader of threatening her, the Manikarnika star had also stated 'Mumbai now feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. In another tweet, she mentioned, she feels that she will not be safe in the city when she returns.

Kangana wrote, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai? #ShameOnSanjayRaut," read another one of Kangana's tweet.

For the uninformed, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana recently in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."

However, amid all the allegations and clarifications, Kangana has decided to return to Mumbai and has openly challenged all those threatening her to spot her from enteriing the city.

Taking to her Twitter accoun, she wrote, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (sic)."

It apparently all began when Kangana had blasted at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly liking a derogatory tweet against her. The actress also accused him of "encouraging public teasing and bullying" of those who were fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana wrote on Twitter, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all-time low ... SHAME !!"

In another tweet, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, Kangana wrote in one of her tweets, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia."

Earlier, Kangana had also sought protection from Centre while denied taking it from the Mumbai Police.

In response to a social media user's tweet, Kanagan, who had openly said that she was ready to cooperate and expose alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, the actor had written, "Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please."

Kangana has been making headlines ever since the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While she has been at the receiving end of massive criticism and hate, it hasn't stopped the star from speaking her mind