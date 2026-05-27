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‘We are the song’s lawful owners’: Ramesh Taurani hits back at Vashu Bhagnani over Chunnari Chunnari

Tips has dismissed Vashu Bhagnani’s allegations over the Chunnari Chunnari remix in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, calling them baseless and claiming ownership of the songs while stating they will continue to fight the matter legally

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2026, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘We are the song’s lawful owners’: Ramesh Taurani hits back at Vashu Bhagnani over Chunnari Chunnari
Image credit: Instagram
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The dispute over the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has escalated, with Ramesh Taurani’s Tips team strongly rejecting producer Vashu Bhagnani’s allegations of intellectual property violation.

In an official statement, Taurani and the team dismissed Bhagnani’s claims as “baseless” and alleged that a misinformation campaign is being run to damage the film ahead of its release. They also suggested that the legal action appears to be driven by personal differences rather than genuine concern over rights.

The statement further highlighted Tips’ long-standing professional association with Bhagnani, dating back to the 1995 hit Coolie No. 1. The team said they had maintained respect for the producer over the years and chose not to respond earlier out of courtesy, but felt compelled to speak now due to repeated allegations being made publicly.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film has come under scrutiny as it features remixed versions of popular tracks including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, originally associated with Bhagnani’s earlier productions.

The statement also questioned the legal route taken by Bhagnani, noting that the case was filed in a court far from Mumbai, and described the move as unusual. Despite the ongoing dispute, Tips maintained that they hold full legal rights over the songs in question and expressed confidence in the judiciary.

The team concluded by stating that since the matter is now sub judice, they will not comment further and remain confident that the truth will be established through legal proceedings.

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