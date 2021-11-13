‘We are so delicious’: Anushka Sharma enjoys customized coffee with Virat Kohli in UAE

Anushka Sharma is making the most of her time in the United Arab Emirates, where she is accompanying her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the T20 World Cup. The star has now shared a photo of herself having coffee with him.

'We are so delicious', Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of a cup of coffee with her and Virat's faces on it. Last year, the couple used this photograph to announce Anushka's pregnancy.

Anushka also made a post to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of her film,' Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also starred in the Yash Chopra flick. Anushka wrote on Instagram, sharing a montage of film stills, “#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif.”

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', and she is now concentrating on her film studio and raising her baby. The star was recently featured in Grazia magazine, where she discussed her baby.

She told the magazine in an interview, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”