'We are not a broken family by any means': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on being depressed, 'privileged'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has spoken about being depressed and how her privileged life made her doubt her mental health could be anything but well.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her experience with depression and how she tried to figure out the causes behind it.

In her 10 minute video, Ira addressed all the privileges she got in life by being Aamir's daughter and still getting diagnosed with depression.

She said, "I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all."

Check out the video here.

In her video, Ira also spoke about her parents' divorce--Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta-- and said that it did not scar her as many would assume.

"When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said.

Ira added in her video that even the amicable divorce was a privilege she had. "My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad."