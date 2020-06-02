'We are going to move on with our lives': Here's Akshay Kumar's awareness message for coronavirus

About a week back, Akshay Kumar shot for a coronavirus awareness video at Kamalistan Studio in Mumbai. The video was directed by Pad Man helmer R Balki and was issued by the Health Ministry. Several photos and videos from the sets made it to the Internet and it instantly became a topic of discussion for netizens. Now finally the video is out and is named 'Akshay Kumar's awareness message for coronavirus'.

In the video, Akshay is seen donning a simple look and leaving for work while wearing a mask. He is stopped by someone who stops him and says it's risky to step out amid the crisis. The actor then explains how wearing a mask is a necessity but work cannot be stopped eventually. He urges everyone to take necessary precautions while stepping out of the house. Akshay also says what if he gets infected, there are several measures undertaken by the government for the safety of the public.

Check out the video below:

Earlier during an interaction with PTI, Balki spoke about the ad campaign stating, "This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot, we did the same."

He added, "Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was minimal crew and very strict protocols."