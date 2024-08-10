'We are getting divorced...': Abhishek Bachchan confirms divorce with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Truth behind viral video

A video of Abhishek Bachchan is going viral, in which he is seen talking about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In this video, he can also be seen talking about their divorce. The video is creating a stir on social media platforms.

Amid rumours of divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, old videos of the couple are continuously going viral. The news of an alleged rift between the two has been going on for quite some time now. People noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after which the rumours were further fanned. Now, another video is going viral in which Abhishek Bachchan can be seen saying, "Aishwarya and I are getting divorced".

In this video, Abhishek Bachchan can also be heard mentioning his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued to stay mum about the rumours of their divorce.

Let us tell you that the fans who are scared to believe the authenticity of the video should heave a sigh of relief. This is a deepfake video as Abhishek Bachchan's lip-syncing is out of sync. It seems that it has been created using AI technology or online tools.

Neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, nor any of their family members have confirmed or denied their rift or the possibility of an issue in their relationship.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.

