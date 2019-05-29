We Are Family! Soha shares a picture perfect portrait with Saif-Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Sara-Ibrahim and Sharmila Tagore

Looking at picture-perfect family photos are a treat to one's eyes! Several Bollywood celebrities take to their Instagram pages and share several photos posing with their family members. One of the cutest families people look forward to seeing on social media is the Pataudi family. Their photos go instantly viral on the Internet. Though everyone is not on social media, their photos from somewhere or the other make their way to the Internet.

Today, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with mom Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The photo is clicked against the backdrop of a beautiful library and it gives perfect aesthetics to it. Soha posted the photo with a caption stating, "Like the branches of a tree #family #familygoals #missingafew @saraalikhan95"

Check out the photo below:

This amazing Pataudi family makes sure to spend some quality time with each other despite their hectic schedules

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which released in 2018. While talking about Saif, his upcoming film is Laal Kaptaan which is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

While talking about Kareena, she is all set to make her television debut with Dance India Dance 7 as one of the main judges. Her next film is Good News releasing on December 27, 2019.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.