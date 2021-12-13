'We always protected each other': Katrina Kaif walked down the aisle with her sisters- SEE viral pictures

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. The couple has been sharing their beautiful wedding pictures on social media with their fans in order to share happiness, seek blessings.

Katrina Kaif on Monday took to Instagram and posted a series of her bridal pictures from the wedding. In the pictures, she can be seen walking down the aisle with her sisters. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”

Take a look:

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Katrina’s close friend, also posted a few pictures. She mentioned, “It’s the moments… just before the chadar… walking to the varmala…magic in the air… love all around.. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.” He caption revealed that she herself styles Katrina for her wedding.

Take a look:

Earlier, Katrina-Vicky had posted pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony on social media. The couple had been dating for two years. The Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, was the setting for the festivities. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Sharvari Wagh were among the few film industry guests invited.