'We all want it to happen': Anil Dhawan opens up on nephew Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding

After denying the rumours of Roka ceremony with Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's wedding rumours are continuing in making the rounds. The actor had earlier tweeted, "Hey guys before u let our imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers". There are reports that Varun and Natasha are likely to tie the knot in May this year, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Now, when Mumbai Mirror asked Varun's uncle and veteran actor Anil Dhawan about the recent met between Dhawan family and Dalal family, he stated, "We hadn’t met each other in a long time and we don’t know each other well. So, they invited us over for dinner. It was a birthday party, but they wanted the families to meet as well, as everyone is busy with their respective lives."

On quizzed about Varun and Natasha's marriage date, Anil went on to say, "Hona toh chahiye. It’s high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen)."

Earlier while talking to a magazine, Varun had said, "My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them."

On how Natasha influences him, Varun went on to share, "Actually, I decided to do a film like Badlapur or October because of her. It's because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema."