'We all should stay silent about it for few days': Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

Headlines

'Though Rahul was the captain...': When Sachin Tendulkar made BCCI notice MS Dhoni's genius

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Rana Daggubati denies viral jibe at 'big Bollywood heroine' was for Sonam Kapoor; apologises to actress, Dulquer Salmaan

Bindeshwar Pathak passes away: 5 things to know about sanitation pioneer, Sulabh founder

Who was Bindeshwar Pathak, public sanitation pioneer, died at 80?

7 drinks to reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'We all should stay silent about it for few days': Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

Rohit Shetty unveiled the trailer of 'Sooryavanshi' at an event in Mumbai, which is where he spoke about Delhi riots

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, at the recently held 'Sooryavanshi' launch, stated that people should stay silent on Delhi riots. He alleged that there is unrest in the city since many people have been speaking on the matter. He mentioned that there is a chief minister.

Stating that people should stay silent on the issue, Rohit said, "It is a very serious issue, and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay silent. Our officials, the government and our people are there. To talk about what's happening there is easy while laughing and doing the event here, so the best thing right now for entire India should be to stay silent. Everyone's been saying, and the chaos is only increasing."

"If we stay silent, things will fall in place. There is a CM and others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You will be petrified. I can give a lecture and people will pat my back, but right now we all should stay silent about this for a few days. Let things sort out and then we all can speak," he added.

Rohit Shetty unveiled his upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi's trailer along with his producer Karan Johar and lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who played Singham and Simmba in his universe previously, were also seen at the event.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

What is glazed donut skin and how to get it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE