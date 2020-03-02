'We all should stay silent about it for few days': Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

Rohit Shetty unveiled the trailer of 'Sooryavanshi' at an event in Mumbai, which is where he spoke about Delhi riots

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, at the recently held 'Sooryavanshi' launch, stated that people should stay silent on Delhi riots. He alleged that there is unrest in the city since many people have been speaking on the matter. He mentioned that there is a chief minister.

Stating that people should stay silent on the issue, Rohit said, "It is a very serious issue, and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay silent. Our officials, the government and our people are there. To talk about what's happening there is easy while laughing and doing the event here, so the best thing right now for entire India should be to stay silent. Everyone's been saying, and the chaos is only increasing."

"If we stay silent, things will fall in place. There is a CM and others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You will be petrified. I can give a lecture and people will pat my back, but right now we all should stay silent about this for a few days. Let things sort out and then we all can speak," he added.

Rohit Shetty unveiled his upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi's trailer along with his producer Karan Johar and lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who played Singham and Simmba in his universe previously, were also seen at the event.