'We all need to have the right to voice our opinions': Siddhant Chaturvedi on #CAAProtests

The whole country right now is speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act with protests being held across the country led by students. Since then many celebs have also expressed their opinion about the same, sharing their concerns against the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students that took place on December 15. At present students across the nation have been protesting against the #CAB and #NRC acts.

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media handles and raised their voices against the situation in the country.

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is the lastest to join the bandwagon. In a recent interview with a publication, Siddhant commented on the matter and said, "Actually, my announcements were out exactly at the same time when the protests were going on and I refused to post my announcement. It's because I was so low after seeing whatever was happening around. If you would have noticed, I posted my Bunty and Babli announcement very late in the evening when I was supposed to post it very early morning, 10 am or something. I just refused to do it."

"You know, I feel that it's the youth and they have a voice, to be suppressed and not to be let to express whatever they want to is not a good thing. We have the highest youth population in the world. And we all need to have the right to voice our opinions. We need to go out there and say because the future depends on the youth. To suppress it because of politics is not right and I'm really against violence. So I was really low and it still hasn't hit me. In fact, when you guys ask me I realize I shouldn't be really excited, you know, but I'm kind of in a low space right now. I think when things will be fine, I'm going to go on top of the terrace and shout," he further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will soon start prepping for Shakun Batra untitled next co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday.