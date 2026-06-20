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'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt makes big statement on Alpha co-star, calls him 'gentle giant'

Alia Bhatt praised Bobby Deol's effortless acting in Alpha, calling him a 'gentle giant' and saying the actor has done 'something very special' in the film.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'We all enjoying this new Bobby Deol': Alia Bhatt makes big statement on Alpha co-star, calls him 'gentle giant'
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Alia Bhatt has heaped praise on Bobby Deol, calling him a "gentle giant" and applauding his effortless acting style as audiences continue to celebrate the actor's resurgence in Bollywood.

Following the acclaim he received for his villainous turn in Animal, Bobby has once again been winning praise for his performance in Alpha, where he stars opposite Alia Bhatt in a high-stakes action thriller.

Speaking about working with him, Alia said, "I call Bobby Deol a gentle giant because he is a so overpowering on screen as a persona but has the most gentle soul. When we were doing our scenes together, I realised that he could do something that's so unassumingly brilliant that even he was oblivious to his craft. That's how good he is! It didn't feel like he was ever trying to act. He is a natural."

Recalling Bobby's reaction after delivering scenes that impressed the entire team, she added, "The director will come and say, Bobby sir, what a shot! And he would say I have no idea what I did and then Shiv would go.. no sir, it was outstanding! And Bobby sir ka reaction will be 'Haan achha? I don't know what I did. Ok then. Do u need to give another take?' He used to say this because he doesn't know how to do the same thing again. It's that brilliant. He is so in the moment."

'He's Still A Student Of Cinema'

Alia revealed that she had a creatively fulfilling experience sharing screen space with Bobby, who plays her mentor in the film.

"I had the best time working with him because he is like a little student in this school of cinema even today after so many years and I'm just like him - a student who is just happy and grateful to be on sets, shooting," she said.

The actress also praised Bobby's recent body of work and the love he has been receiving from audiences.

"And aren't we are all enjoying this new Bobby Deol! He is giving performance after performance. I hear he is fabulous in Bandar and I have to see it soon. He was outstanding in Animal. He was so good in Bads! And I think he has done something very special in Alpha," she added.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt in the lead as she goes head-to-head with her mentor, played by Bobby Deol, adding an emotional layer to the action-packed narrative. The film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3.

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