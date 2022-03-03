'We all change as people...': Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on working with 'dear friend' Salman Khan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently soaking in the moment of triumph as positive reviews keep coming his way for his directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, recently opened up about his equation with 'dear friend' Salman Khan.

Talking about the prospects of working with Bhaijaan again, Sanjay said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he has left it up to Salman Khan to decide if they would be able to work together again.

Sanjay mentioned that the two continue to remain close friends, and that is hopeful he'll be able to work with the actor again. Sanjay said that he wanted to work with Salman Khan after 'Padmavat', but things didn't turn out the way he hoped.

To Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay said, "Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed."

READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he 'exploded' on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set without telling Alia Bhatt

After 21 years, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were to collaborate for 'Inshallah' with Alia Bhatt and the female lead. However, for reasons unknown, the film got shelved. Previously, the director-actor duo -- Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, have worked together and delivered blockbuster hits like 'Khamoshi' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

During his interaction, the ace filmmaker added that he is confident that Salman and he will talk exactly like before and pick where they left off if he were to call the superstar today. He added that therefore, it doesn't mean that they have stopped liking each other. He further added that as far as working together is concerned, the ball is in Salman's court now. "...he has been a very very important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court to decide if he wants to work with me, and if it's god willing inshallah agar hona hai to hoga (it'll happen if it's supposed to happen)."