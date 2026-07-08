'We accepted it like bheeksha': Hema Malini says actresses were paid far less than male stars

Hema Malini said she never earned huge fees during her film career and added that she worked for the love of cinema, not money.

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has denied the popular belief that she was the highest-paid actress during the peak of her career. Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, the Dream Girl star said actresses of her time earned much less than today's stars. She added that money was never the reason she chose films.

'We Were Never Paid So Much'

Talking about the fees she received during her successful years in Bollywood, Hema said, "No, not at all. Kisne bola yeh? We used to get a very small amount. Itna kuch nahi dete the (They didn't pay us much). Directors and producers liked me a lot, but I never worked for money. Jaise jaise naam hota hai, they would increase the payment a little. That's all. I never got the exorbitant fees that today's stars receive. Uska ittu bhi nahi milta tha humko (We didn't even get a fraction of that)."

'We Never Asked Producers For More Money'

Hema said she always valued the love and respect she received from audiences more than the money she earned. She also shared that her family never forced producers to increase her fees.

"But uske baat hi alag hai lekin. Jo mila usmein jo hum logon ne pictures kari, that is more earning than actual money. Whatever a producer could afford to pay was fine. Otherwise, I never demanded, 'Itna hi chahiye varna nahi karungi picture'. I never did that. My mother handled everything, and she was very liberal with all the producers. If a producer said, 'I can't pay much for this film,' she would say, 'No problem.' We never insisted on money. Whatever little envelope they gave us, we accepted it, almost like bheeksha (alms)."

Hema Malini's Film Journey

Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. She went on to become one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema with films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban.

Apart from acting, Hema is also a filmmaker and a Bharatanatyam dancer. She is currently a Member of Parliament and received the Padma Shri in 2000 for her contribution to Indian cinema.