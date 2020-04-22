Wayback Wednesday: When Ranbir Kapoor-Sonam K Ahuja posed happily during 'Saawariya' promotions

It's a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja made their debut on the same day in the same film Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film released in 2007 and it was a decade later the actors reunited on the big screen in Sanju. Though Saawariya didn't work well at the box office, the duo was appreciated as they looked good together. For the uninitiated, Saawariya also starred Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

Today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Ranbir and Sonam from their photoshoot during Saawariya promotions. In the photo, RK is seen sporting a handsome look wearing a black velvet printed kurta with black trousers. While Sonam wore a white flowy gown with a deep V neckline and beaded choker necklace. They are seen smiling happily for the camera during photoshoots.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during Sanju promotions, Ranbir was all praises for Sonam. He had said, "The only thing that has changed in Sonam is that she has become an even better actress, when I worked with her this time, the kind of confidence and experience she came with was amazing and I think both of us enjoyed working with each other."

RK even added about reuniting with her after a decade stating, "Sonam and I worked together 10 years ago in Saawariya and after that, we never got an opportunity to work together but she is same as she used to be when we both were assistant directors in Black."